Carlos Correa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.
- In 66.7% of his 135 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven home a run in 45 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (38.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|37
|66/28
|K/BB
|65/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.