North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Williams County, North Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Williston High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Center-Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Center, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
