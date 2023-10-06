North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Ward County, North Dakota this week.
Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Surrey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Surrey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Surrey High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mohall, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Velva High School at Bishop Ryan Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Prairie High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stanley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westhope High School at Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Berthold, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
