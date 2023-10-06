Want to know how to stream high school football games in Pembina County, North Dakota this week? We have you covered below.

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

    • Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    North Border High School-Pembina at Larimore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Larimore, ND
    • Conference: B Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Cavalier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cavalier, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

