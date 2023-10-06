North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Pembina County, North Dakota this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
North Border High School-Pembina at Larimore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Larimore, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.