North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mountrail County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Mountrail County, North Dakota, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
South Prairie High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stanley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.