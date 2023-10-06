North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in McLean County, North Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Divide County High School at Central McLean Cougars Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Turtle Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowman County High School at Southern McLean
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Washburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divide County High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Underwood, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
