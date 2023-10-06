There is high school football competition in McLean County, North Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • McLean County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Divide County High School at Central McLean Cougars Coop

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Turtle Lake, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bowman County High School at Southern McLean

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Washburn, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Divide County High School at Underwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Underwood, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

