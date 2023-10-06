Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in McHenry County, North Dakota this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

McHenry County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Velva High School at Bishop Ryan Catholic School