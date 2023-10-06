High school football is on the schedule this week in Eddy County, North Dakota, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Eddy County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

St. John High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School