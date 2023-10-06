North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Divide County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Divide County, North Dakota this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Divide County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Divide County High School at Central McLean Cougars Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Turtle Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divide County High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Underwood, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
