North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cass County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Cass County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Fargo North High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
