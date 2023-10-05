Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings
Quarterback rankings are available below, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 5.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 5
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|95.8
|24
|36.3
|5
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|90.5
|22.6
|33.8
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|85.8
|21.5
|26.3
|10.3
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|85.2
|21.3
|33
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|81.8
|20.5
|32.5
|10
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|81.8
|20.5
|34
|2.8
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|80.4
|20.1
|39.3
|1.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|79.6
|19.9
|35.8
|5.8
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|77.5
|19.4
|33
|2.8
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|74.6
|18.7
|37.8
|3.5
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|73.1
|18.3
|28
|3
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|68.2
|22.7
|24
|7.7
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|67.8
|17
|30.8
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|67.3
|16.8
|31.3
|5.8
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals
|66.7
|16.7
|30.8
|6
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|66.3
|16.6
|32.8
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|57.8
|14.5
|35.8
|5.8
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|56.8
|14.2
|30.8
|2
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|56.7
|14.2
|35
|2.8
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|56.2
|14.1
|41.5
|2.5
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|54.6
|13.7
|34
|2.8
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|53.5
|17.8
|34
|5
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|51.8
|13
|36.5
|3.5
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|47.9
|12
|32.8
|8.5
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|42.8
|10.7
|29.8
|3.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 5
FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 8
NFL Network
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
CBS
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
FOX
|Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
FOX
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
CBS
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
CBS
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 8
NBC
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 9
|ABC/ESPN
