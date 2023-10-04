Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:38 PM ET on October 4.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (11-12).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 68, or 60.7%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 80 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 46-34 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 778 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

