On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Twins in front 1-0.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .276.

Jeffers has had a hit in 55 of 91 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 91), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had an RBI in 26 games this season (28.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings