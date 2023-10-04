Max Kepler vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- In 77 of 128 games this season (60.2%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- He has homered in 24 games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (35.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (10.9%).
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.233
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
