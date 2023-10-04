On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 58 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (37%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (17.3%).

He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings