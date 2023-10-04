Jorge Polanco vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Read More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 58 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (37%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (17.3%).
- He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Berrios (11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 21st, 1.186 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
