Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET on October 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (12-9) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 67 (60.4%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered 111 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 67-44 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|W 14-6
|Emilio Pagán vs Matt Koch
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter
|October 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
|October 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
