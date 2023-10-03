The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the AL Wild Card Series.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .276.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 55 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (14.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (26 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings