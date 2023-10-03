Ryan Jeffers vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the AL Wild Card Series.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rockies.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .276.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 55 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (14.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (26 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (12-9) to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.16), 19th in WHIP (1.178), and third in K/9 (11.5).
