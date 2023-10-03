The AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 3:08 PM ET at Tropicana Field, and can be watched on ABC. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Rays will send out Tyler Glasnow.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank sixth-best in baseball with 230 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays' .260 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (860 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering two hits.

Glasnow heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Glasnow is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Montgomery will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.