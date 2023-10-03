The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 with one homer in his last games.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 76 of 127 games this year (59.8%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (26%).

In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has driven home a run in 46 games this season (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 11% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 56 of 127 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .291 AVG .233 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings