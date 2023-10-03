Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on October 3 at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will square off to begin the AL Wild Card Series.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Wallner has had a hit in 34 of 72 games this season (47.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (27.8%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 of 72 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .265 AVG .229 .394 OBP .339 .581 SLG .417 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 33/13 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings