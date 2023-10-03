On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the AL Wild Card Series.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with at least two hits 19 times (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings