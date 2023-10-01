Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (87-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-103) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (8-6) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (1-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 67, or 60.9%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 776 total runs this season.

The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule