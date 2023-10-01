Michael A. Taylor vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks while batting .217.
- In 61 of 119 games this year (51.3%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 119), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (33 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31.9% of his games this season (38 of 119), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.232
|AVG
|.200
|.281
|OBP
|.269
|.468
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 234 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Anderson (1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
