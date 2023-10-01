How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 1
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Ligue 1 slate on Sunday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Reims hit the pitch at Stade Auguste-Delaune.
You can find information on live coverage of Sunday's Ligue 1 action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Reims vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon travels to match up with Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (+105)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+250)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Le Havre AC vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC journeys to face Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-105)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+300)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Metz
FC Metz journeys to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+115)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+255)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 travels to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-130)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+360)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Lorient vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC journeys to take on FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+135)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+195)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Stade Rennes vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes journeys to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-210)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+550)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.