The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson will be up against the Carolina Panthers' defense and Vonn Bell in Week 4 action at Bank of America Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Vikings receivers' matchup against the Panthers pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Vikings vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 49.8 16.6 4 21 13.88

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Justin Jefferson vs. Vonn Bell Insights

Justin Jefferson & the Vikings' Offense

Justin Jefferson has hauled in 27 catches for 458 yards (152.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Minnesota has 1,019 (339.7 per game), the second-most in the NFL.

The Vikings are 15th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 23 points per game.

Minnesota is passing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 46 times per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 21 total red-zone pass attempts (70% red-zone pass rate).

Vonn Bell & the Panthers' Defense

Vonn Bell has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 17 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina's defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 577 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with two passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 25th in the league with 27 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 13th with 987 total yards allowed (329 per game).

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

Two players have caught a touchdown against the Panthers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Justin Jefferson vs. Vonn Bell Advanced Stats

Justin Jefferson Vonn Bell Rec. Targets 38 5 Def. Targets Receptions 27 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 2 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 458 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 152.7 5.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 167 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.