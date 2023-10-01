Will Cam Akers Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 4?
Will Cam Akers get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers meet in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Akers received 188 carries for 786 yards rushing a season ago (52.4 per game) while scoreing seven TDs.
- He scored at least once on the ground four times last year, and had multiple rushing TDs in two of those games.
Cam Akers Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|15
|44
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|12
|61
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|6
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|14
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|8
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|17
|60
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|12
|42
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|65
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|23
|118
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|19
|123
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|21
|104
|0
|3
|24
|0
