Alex Kirilloff vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (11.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Kirilloff has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.298
|.318
|OBP
|.371
|.416
|SLG
|.468
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.42, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
