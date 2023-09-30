Yuka Saso will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,438-yard course with $2,300,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Saso at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Saso Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Saso has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Saso has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top five in two.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Saso has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Saso has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -6 277 0 17 4 9 $1.9M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Saso has played in the past year (6,588 yards) is 150 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Saso shot better than 92% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Saso carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Saso recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Saso's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average of 5.3.

In that most recent outing, Saso's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Saso finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Saso finished without one.

