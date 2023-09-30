On Saturday, September 30, Max Kepler's Minnesota Twins (86-74) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (58-102) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-125). The over/under is 13 runs for this contest.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emilio Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 13 Bet on this game with BetMGM

This season, the Twins have been favored 109 times and won 66, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 57-39 (winning 59.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 53, or 36.8%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 46-89 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

