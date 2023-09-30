Trevor Larnach vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Trevor Larnach -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rockies.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has seven doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .217.
- Larnach has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach has driven home a run in 22 games this year (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.247
|AVG
|.191
|.371
|OBP
|.271
|.420
|SLG
|.404
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|20
|29/16
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.70).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 230 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Koch gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 37 times this season.
- Over his 37 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.40 ERA and averages 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.