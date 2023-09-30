When the North Dakota State Bison match up with the South Dakota Coyotes at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Bison will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-13.1) 45.6 North Dakota State 29, South Dakota 16

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have one win against the spread this year.

The Bison have had one game (out of one) go over the total this year.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Coyotes games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Bison vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 42.7 16 46.5 19 -- -- South Dakota 23 13.7 29.5 3 10 35

