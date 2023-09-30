The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) will look to upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Minnesota has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 11 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisiana has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.