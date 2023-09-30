The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) will look to upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-11) 48.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-11.5) 48.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 11 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Louisiana has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.