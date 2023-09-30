According to our computer model, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns when the two teams match up at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (+11) Over (48.5) Minnesota 33, Louisiana 24

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers an 81.8% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers are winless against the spread this year.

Minnesota has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 11-point favorites.

One of the Golden Gophers' four games this season has hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 2.7 more than the average point total for Minnesota games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Ragin' Cajuns have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Ragin' Cajuns is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Out of the Ragin' Cajuns' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

The average over/under in Louisiana games this season is 7.3 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Golden Gophers vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.3 21 19 8 23.5 34 Louisiana 38.8 27.5 41.5 25.5 36 29.5

