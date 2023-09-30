On Saturday, Matt Wallner (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Koch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Wallner has had a hit in 33 of 70 games this year (47.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 29 .265 AVG .222 .394 OBP .333 .581 SLG .378 18 XBH 6 9 HR 4 26 RBI 13 47/15 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings