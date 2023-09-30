Maria Sakkari will meet Jessica Pegula in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, September 30.

In this Semifinal match, Pegula is the favorite (-155) against Sakkari (+120) .

Maria Sakkari vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 60.8% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Jessica Pegula +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +140 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 41.7% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Maria Sakkari vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Sakkari took down Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Pegula took home the win 6-1, 6-0 versus Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 22.2 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Sakkari has played 22.7 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pegula is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 65 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 57.6% of those games.

Pegula has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.3% of those games.

Sakkari has put up a 4-3 record against Pegula. Their last match was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory for Sakkari in the Citi Open semifinals on August 5, 2023.

Sakkari and Pegula have played 17 total sets, with Sakkari taking nine of them and Pegula eight.

Pegula and Sakkari have competed in 170 total games, and Pegula has won more often, capturing 89 of them.

In seven matches between Sakkari and Pegula, they have played 24.3 games and 2.4 sets per match on average.

