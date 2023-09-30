Georgia vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) and their 17th-ranked passing D will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the 11th-ranked passing offense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|47.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|46.5
|-650
|+460
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Auburn has covered once in four games with a spread this year.
Georgia & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Auburn
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.