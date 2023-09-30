Alex Kirilloff vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rockies Player Props
|Twins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Rockies
|Twins vs Rockies Odds
|Twins vs Rockies Prediction
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.234
|AVG
|.299
|.318
|OBP
|.374
|.416
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/16
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
- Koch starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
- He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .278 against him over his 37 games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.