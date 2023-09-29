Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (11-10) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Sep. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Reds Sep. 18 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 4.2 5 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.329/.477 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .243/.326/.437 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has put up 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .257/.291/.414 slash line so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

