North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rolette County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Rolette County, North Dakota. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Rolette County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
North Star High School at North Prairie Cougars - Rolette High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rolette, ND
- Conference: B Region 4 District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Star High School at North Prairie Cougars - Rolla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rolla, ND
- Conference: B Region 4 District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Devils Lake High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Belcourt, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.