North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Ransom County, North Dakota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Kindred High School at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
