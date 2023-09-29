The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .216 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 117 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (15.4%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (12.0%).

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (36 of 117), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .232 AVG .196 .281 OBP .260 .468 SLG .380 19 XBH 15 13 HR 7 30 RBI 20 71/12 K/BB 57/12 7 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings