North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Mercer County, North Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Mercer County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
South Heart Eagles at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Beulah, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazen High School at Killdeer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Killdeer, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
