Matt Wallner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 33 of 70 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.0%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (42.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|29
|.265
|AVG
|.222
|.394
|OBP
|.333
|.581
|SLG
|.378
|18
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|13
|47/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (227 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .330 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.