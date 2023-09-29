Logan County, North Dakota has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Oliver County
  • Mountrail County

    • Logan County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Napoleon High School at Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Beach, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.