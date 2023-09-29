If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Dunn County, North Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Dunn County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Hazen High School at Killdeer High School