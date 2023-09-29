North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Divide County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Divide County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Divide County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School at Divide County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Crosby, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
