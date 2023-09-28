On Thursday, Max Kepler (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

In 73 of 124 games this year (58.9%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 53 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Twins Players vs the Athletics

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 65 .291 AVG .228 .357 OBP .304 .539 SLG .420 25 XBH 21 12 HR 11 34 RBI 28 50/21 K/BB 55/22 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings