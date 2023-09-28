Max Kepler vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, Max Kepler (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 73 of 124 games this year (58.9%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 53 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Twins Players vs the Athletics
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|65
|.291
|AVG
|.228
|.357
|OBP
|.304
|.539
|SLG
|.420
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|28
|50/21
|K/BB
|55/22
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (208 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (3-10) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.