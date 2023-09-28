Kyle Farmer vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Farmer enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .412.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 32 games this year (29.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.279
|.433
|SLG
|.392
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|24
|42/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 208 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (3-10) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
