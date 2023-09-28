Jorge Polanco -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has an RBI in 30 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .271 AVG .236 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .375 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 43/18 2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings