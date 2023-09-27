Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (84-73) and the Oakland Athletics (48-109) clashing at Target Field (on September 27) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Twins.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Joey Estes (0-1, 9.64 ERA).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 64, or 60.4%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered five games this season favored by -275 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 748 (4.8 per game).

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule